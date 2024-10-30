12 Asian horror films to scare your socks off this Halloween

Delve into the chilling world of Asian and Asian American horror with these NextShark-recommended classic and contemporary films across various subgenres. From supernatural hauntings and psychological thrillers to folklore-inspired tales and found footage nightmares, these films offer a diverse range of scares for a truly terrifying viewing experience.

“Creepy”

A 2016 thriller from Japan, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, starring Hidetoshi Nishijima and Yūko Takeuchi. A 2016 thriller from Japan, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, starring Hidetoshi Nishijima and Yūko Takeuchi.

What it’s about: A former detective and his wife become entangled in the unsettling mystery surrounding their strange and secretive new neighbor.

Why it's worth checking out: "Creepy" is a slow-burn thriller that delivers an unsettling atmosphere and shocking twists.

“Incantation”

A 2022 found footage horror from Taiwan, directed by Kevin Ko. A 2022 found footage horror from Taiwan, directed by Kevin Ko.

What it’s about: A mother desperately tries to save her daughter from a deadly curse by imploring viewers to participate in a chilling ritual.

Why it's worth checking out: "Incantation" is an innovative and truly terrifying horror film that will stay with you long after watching.

“Kill Barbara with Panic”

A 1995 psychological horror from the Philippines, directed by Chito S. Roño, starring Lorna Tolentino and Dawn Zulueta. A 1995 psychological horror from the Philippines, directed by Chito S. Roño, starring Lorna Tolentino and Dawn Zulueta.

What it’s about: A woman returns to the Philippines after her sister’s suicide, only to find herself caught in a terrifying haunting fueled by jealousy and dark secrets.

Why it's worth checking out: This film is a chilling exploration of family drama and the destructive power of obsession.

“Mayhem”

A 2017 U.S. action horror directed by Joe Lynch, starring A 2017 U.S. action horror directed by Joe Lynch, starring Steven Yeun and Samara Weaving.

What it’s about: A virus that removes all inhibitions is unleashed in an office building, leading to a chaotic and violent outbreak. Two wronged employees seize the opportunity to seek revenge on their superiors.

Why it's worth checking out: "Mayhem" is a darkly comedic and gory action-horror film that provides a cathartic thrill ride.

“May the Devil Take You”

A 2018 supernatural horror from Indonesia, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, starring Chelsea Islan. A 2018 supernatural horror from Indonesia, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, starring Chelsea Islan.

What it’s about: A young woman investigates her estranged father’s mysterious illness, leading her to a dark family history and a terrifying demonic presence.

Why it's worth checking out: "May the Devil Take You" offers intense scares and a gripping story with impressive visuals.

“Pee Mak”

A 2013 romantic comedy-horror from Thailand, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, starring Mario Maurer and Davika Hoorne. A 2013 romantic comedy-horror from Thailand, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, starring Mario Maurer and Davika Hoorne.

What it’s about: A soldier returns home from war to his wife and newborn child, unaware that his beloved has died and is now a ghost.

Why it's worth checking out: "Pee Mak" is a unique and entertaining blend of horror, comedy and romance with a Thai folklore twist.

“Pizza”

A 2012 horror thriller from India, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan. A 2012 horror thriller from India, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan.

What it’s about: A pizza delivery boy’s life takes a terrifying turn when he encounters a series of supernatural events while delivering to a mysterious customer.

Why it's worth checking out: "Pizza" serves up a chilling and unpredictable horror story with unexpected twists and turns.

“Searching”

A 2018 mystery thriller from the U.S., directed by Aneesh Chaganty, starring A 2018 mystery thriller from the U.S., directed by Aneesh Chaganty, starring John Cho and Debra Messing.

What it’s about: A father uses his daughter’s laptop and social media to search for her after she disappears, uncovering a trail of secrets along the way.

Why it's worth checking out: "Searching" is a unique and suspenseful thriller told entirely through computer screens, offering a modern take on the mystery genre.

“Stree”

A 2018 comedy horror from India, directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. A 2018 comedy horror from India, directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

What it’s about: A small town is terrorized by a female spirit who abducts men at night, leading a group of friends to investigate and try to stop her.

Why it's worth checking out: "Stree" offers a unique blend of humor and horror with social commentary.

“The Echo”

A 2004 supernatural horror from the Philippines, directed by Yam Laranas, starring Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin. A 2004 supernatural horror from the Philippines, directed by Yam Laranas, starring Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin.

What it’s about: A man moves into a new apartment, only to be plagued by the sounds of domestic abuse from the apartment next door. He soon discovers a dark secret that unleashes a series of terrifying hauntings.

Why it's worth checking out: "The Echo" masterfully builds suspense and delivers genuine scares with its chilling atmosphere and a plot that blends the horrors of the supernatural with the all-too-real horrors of domestic violence.

“The Soul Reaper”

A 2023 horror film from Vietnam, directed by Tran Huu Tan. A 2023 horror film from Vietnam, directed by Tran Huu Tan.

What it’s about: Set in a village shrouded in superstition, this film explores the dark consequences of a satanic ritual and the terrifying consequences that unfold.

Why it's worth checking out: "The Soul Reaper" offers a fresh perspective on horror with its chilling exploration of Vietnamese folklore.

“Umma”

A 2022 supernatural horror from the USA with Korean cultural elements, directed by Iris K. Shim, starring A 2022 supernatural horror from the USA with Korean cultural elements, directed by Iris K. Shim, starring Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart.