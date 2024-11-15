Asian American voters helped fuel San Francisco’s shift toward Trump

Asian Americans, as well as less-educated voters, drove San Francisco’s small shift toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Visitacion Valley emerged as the most pro-Trump neighborhood, with about one in three voters (34.3%) supporting the former president, outpacing traditionally affluent conservative areas like the Marina and Pacific Heights, where only 18% backed him. Citywide, Trump earned 16.76% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris ’ 79.66%.