Asian American voters helped fuel San Francisco’s shift toward Trump
Asian Americans, as well as less-educated voters, drove San Francisco’s small shift toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
While the city remained overwhelmingly Democratic, precinct-level analysis reveals that support for Trump grew notably in southern and western neighborhoods, as well as in Chinatown — areas identified as predominantly Asian and less progressive.
Visitacion Valley emerged as the most pro-Trump neighborhood, with about one in three voters (34.3%) supporting the former president, outpacing traditionally affluent conservative areas like the Marina and Pacific Heights, where only 18% backed him. Citywide, Trump earned 16.76% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris’ 79.66%.
The rightward shift mirrored national trends, as Trump saw gains among Asian and Latino voters even in areas where his rhetoric had previously alienated many. While the movement in San Francisco is less dramatic than in some other blue cities, it raises critical questions for Democrats as they seek to address the shifting allegiances of non-white and working-class voters.
Share this Article
Share this Article