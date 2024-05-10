Asian American Harley Quinn debuts in new ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

The upcoming animated “Batman: Caped Crusader” series is shaking things up with a fresh take on Harley Quinn.

Key points:

The details:

This Harley is described as more whimsical as Dr. Quinzel, but her Harley Quinn persona is “scary” and uses psychology as a weapon.

Timm wanted to move away from Harley Quinn’s typical portrayal as a goofy supervillain linked to the Joker. Here, Dr. Quinzel is a regular psychiatrist assigned to Bruce Wayne.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” is the brainchild of Bruce Timm, the co-creator of Harley Quinn in the iconic “Batman: The Animated Series.”

“The original Dr. Quinzel was a little bit more serious, and then when she became Harley, she got really goofy and weird. So we thought, what if we reverse that? When she’s Dr. Quinzel, she’s a little bit more whimsical and fun, and then when she’s Harley Quinn, she’s scary.”