Asian Americans to gather in Portland after recent attack on senior
The Asian American community in Portland, Oregon, will gather this weekend to call for justice in the violent attack against an elderly Asian man last month.
Key points:
- Xinmin Liang, 73, was brutally assaulted while fishing on Portland‘s Eastbank Esplanade on March 12.
- The gathering will call for action to address the continued violence against Asian Americans.
The details:
- The event, hosted by 18 Asian American organizations, will take place at 2 p.m. on April 6 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park near the Salmon Street Fountain, as per KPTV.
- The gathering will occur in support of Liang, who suffered a concussion, bruises and fractures after being randomly attacked with a “fat wood stick” on the esplanade. The alleged perpetrator, described as a white man wearing a blue Willamette Week beanie and a gray shirt and pants, remains at large.
- Two other violent incidents, which both resulted in deaths, also occurred at the esplanade last month. One victim was stabbed, while the other suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
- In July 2022, a man attacked a Japanese father and his 5-year-old daughter on the esplanade. The same individual was accused of previously attacking a Filipino woman and a Japanese student.
- The Portland Police Bureau has reportedly increased patrols in the area. Rangers from Portland Parks & Recreation are also keeping watch daily.
