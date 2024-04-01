Asian Americans to gather in Portland after recent attack on senior

The event, hosted by 18 Asian American organizations, will take place at 2 p.m. on April 6 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park near the Salmon Street Fountain, as per

The gathering will occur in support of Liang, who suffered a concussion, bruises and fractures after being randomly attacked with a “fat wood stick” on the esplanade.

The alleged perpetrator, described as a white man wearing a blue Willamette Week beanie and a gray shirt and pants, remains at large.