Jasmine Yoon confirmed as Virginia’s first Asian American federal judge

The Virginia Senate has confirmed Jasmine Yoon’s appointment as the state’s first Asian American federal judge under Article III of the United States Constitution.

Key points:

Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Yoon’s confirmation as the U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Virginia in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Yoon was confirmed in a 55-41 vote on Tuesday.

In their statement, Warner and Kaine applauded Yoon’s “remarkable track record and a profound commitment to public service” and highlighted how the confirmation will cement her in history as the first Asian American federal judge in Virginia.

The details:

Warner and Kaine recommended Yoon for the position in November along with another candidate, Patice Holland, months before President Joe Biden nominated the 43-year-old Korean American as an Article III judge in January. The two senators then introduced Yoon in a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in February.

In his speech, Kaine said he considered Yoon a “tremendous asset” to Virginia’s federal judiciary, adding, “that’s why Mark and I are so proud to be here to introduce her today.”

Article III judges are judges nominated by the president and later confirmed by the Senate. Nearly 200 federal judges have been confirmed during Biden’s administration.

With the Senate confirmation, Yoon’s marriage to Virginia U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh would potentially create a conflict of interest when she is asked to hear criminal cases handled by his office. Yoon reassured in a questionnaire to the judiciary committee that she would recuse herself when such a situation arises.

About Yoon:

Yoon arrived in the U.S. from South Korea at 14. Before serving as the vice president for Corporate Integrity, Ethics, and Investigations at Capital One Financial Corporation, Yoon worked as Interim University Counsel and Associate University Counsel at her alma mater, the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

She investigated approximately 80 financial crimes and public corruption cases as an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What’s next:

Yoon will be filling the vacant spot once Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski assumes senior status in July.