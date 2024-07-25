Asian countries have the worst work-life balance: report
No Asian country ranks among the top 10 in the 2024 Global Life-Work Balance Index, a new report released by human resource platform Remote. The index, which ranks 60 countries based on factors like paid leave, minimum wage and happiness levels, reveals that most Asian nations are struggling to achieve a healthy work-life balance.
- Lagging behind: Singapore leads the Asian countries, ranking 26th with a score of 49.69/100, but its neighbors lag significantly behind: Vietnam (37th, 43.94), Thailand (39th, 43.12), Indonesia (43rd, 40.12) and Malaysia (47th, 38.88). The Philippines ranks second to last at 59th with a score of 27.46, only slightly ahead of the U.S. at 55th with 27.07.
- Work over personal life: The report attributes these low scores to systemic issues such as long working hours, limited paid leave and cultural norms that prioritize work over personal well-being. In contrast, the top three countries, Norway (1st, 70.85), Denmark (2nd, 67.05) and Finland (3rd, 66.53), boast robust social safety nets, generous paid leave policies and cultural values that emphasize personal time and well-being.
