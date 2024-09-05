Ashley Park says Meryl Streep’s letter still makes her cry
Ashley Park recently shared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s “Dinner’s On Me” podcast that the letter Meryl Streep had left her after their first scene together on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” still brings her to tears.
The “Emily in Paris” star explained that she had everyone on the set sign her fake playbill, following the tradition of Broadway shows when they end. “Everyone was signing their name and I gave it to Meryl and she signed it and she gave it back to me. And it said, ‘I see you, Ash.’ She was just like, ‘I really, I really see you. You’re doing it,’” she said, adding, “Like still, it’s a year later, and it makes me want to cry.” Park and Streep shared a duet in the third episode of Season 3, “Grab Your Hankies,” last year.
