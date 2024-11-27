Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ finalist sues Ye for sexual assault

Jenn An, a former “America’s Next Top Model” finalist, has sued Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for sexual assault and strangulation.

Filed in New York ’s Southern District Court on Friday, the suit claims that the incident occurred on Sept. 7, 2010, at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City during the filming of La Roux’s “In for the Kill” music video . An alleges that Ye singled her out because she was “only wearing revealing lingerie,” ordered the crew to leave and filmed himself ramming his fingers down her throat to “emulate forced oral sex,” an act that purportedly lasted for more than a minute.

The suit notes that at one point, Ye screamed, “This is art. This is f–king art. I am like Picasso.” Neither Ye nor An appeared in the music video

Aside from Ye, Interscope and Universal Music Group are also named in the lawsuit. An is seeking a trial by jury for attorney costs, emotional and mental damages, among others.