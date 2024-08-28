K-pop stars under fire for attending Ye’s South Korea listening party

Several K-pop stars, including Aespa’s Giselle and Winter, NewJeans’ Minji, Danielle and Hanni, as well as 2NE1’s CL and Minzy, are under fire after being spotted at Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures Listening Experience” at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Friday.