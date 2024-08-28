K-pop stars under fire for attending Ye’s South Korea listening party
Several K-pop stars, including Aespa’s Giselle and Winter, NewJeans’ Minji, Danielle and Hanni, as well as 2NE1’s CL and Minzy, are under fire after being spotted at Ye’s (formerly known as Kanye West) and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures Listening Experience” at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Friday.
The last time Ye was in South Korea for a performance was in 2010, when he appeared at a hip-hop festival in Gangwon province. Ye faced backlash in 2022 for making antisemitic remarks and for being linked to a white supremacist, among other controversies. Some fans criticized the idols who attended Ye’s “listening party,” with one X user commenting, “Please educate them re Kanye, his misogyny and lack of respect for his own people.”
