Anti-immigrant rhetoric, policies endanger South Asians in Canada
Anti-immigrant political rhetoric and online hate speech have sparked a disturbing trend of anti-South Asian sentiment in Canada. The prejudice has manifested in verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and exclusionary policies, creating a hostile environment for South Asian communities across the country.
- Exclusionary policies and rhetoric: The Canadian government’s recent decision to cut immigration levels, citing concerns about housing and healthcare, has emboldened anti-immigrant voices. Observers note how politicians from both Conservative and Liberal parties have contributed to a narrative that blames immigrants for these societal problems. This rhetoric has real-world consequences, as evidenced by a recent incident in Waterloo, Ontario, where a South Asian man was verbally assaulted and told to “go back to India.” Experts warn that such incidents are becoming increasingly common, with South Asians and Black people facing higher rates of hate crimes.
- Climate of fear: Online platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram, have become breeding grounds for anti-South Asian hate speech. The spread of the “Great Replacement Theory,” which falsely claims that South Asian immigration will lead to a non-white majority in Canada, is particularly concerning. The online hate often spills over into offline spaces, with racialized migrants in the gig economy and service sector being especially vulnerable to abuse. “There is definitely a trend within the far-right spaces, particularly in Canada, of targeting South Asian communities,” researcher Peter Smith notes. “They are making them the focus of a lot of anti-immigrant narratives.” This normalization of hate speech has created a climate of fear and anxiety for many South Asians in Canada, who feel unsafe and unwelcome in their own communities.
