Meet the history-making stars of ‘Shogun’

Before Sawai became acting royalty, she was the OG leader of Faky, a former five-person J-pop girl group known for their singles “

Better Without You

” and “

You

.” She loved being part of the group but left in 2018 to chase her acting dreams,

saying

, “I had to quit to actually start [acting]. I loved the girls, but I was not in control of my own career.” And it paid off — she snagged a role in “F9” and hasn’t looked back. Now, you can see her on TV in shows like “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series “

Pachinko

,” where she plays a Harvard-educated, Japan-based businesswoman.