Funeral held for Angelica Bravo as search for her missing children hits 5-week mark
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
- Ongoing search: According to police, Camron Lee’s gray 2023 Honda Passport, last seen entering Mexico on July 10, was found unoccupied in Ensenada on July 19. Authorities believe Athena and Mateo may have been dropped off in Southern California, possibly in areas like Fresno, Los Angeles or San Diego, but there have been no updates on their whereabouts. “There are no updates at this time. We are still actively working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to locate the children,” a SPD spokesperson reportedly said on Tuesday.
- The funeral: At the funeral, loved ones paid tribute to Bravo with messages describing her as “bold, loving and fearless.” “It’s just been a nightmare. This month has been like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” Bravo’s mother, Dawn Bodea, told KCRA 3. Her 18-year-old brother, Gilbert, keeps a photo of her around his neck and has a tattoo of her on his leg as he copes with her loss. “This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said. “I really want her to be remembered as the great person that she was and the kind-hearted soul that she is, and that she loved everybo
