2 Sacramento children missing after mother found dead in her home
Four-year-old Athena Lee and her 2-year-old brother Mateo Lee are missing after their mother, 28-year-old Angelica Bravo, was found dead on July 8 in her north Sacramento home along Didcot Circle by the Sacramento Fire Department, who responded to a call for medical aid. Her cause of death has not been released as investigators await an autopsy report. “We want justice. We want justice for our angel. She’s our angel. She touched everybody,” Robert Brown, the owner of Mixed Institute of Cosmetology and Barber where Angelica was an instructor and known as “Miss Angel” to students, told KCRA 3.
- The suspect: In their Endangered Missing Advisory for Athena and Mateo, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) named the missing children’s father, 38-year-old Camron Lee, as a suspect in their disappearance. Camron, who has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death, has not been named a suspect by the SPD, who are searching to question him. It is unclear if he was in a relationship with or separated from Bravo. Police announced Camron’s grey 2023 Honda Passport as having been seen on July 10 entering Mexico, where the U.S. does not have jurisdiction to make an arrest, before the vehicle was eventually found unoccupied in Ensenada on July 19.
- Ongoing search: Athena and Mateo could have been potentially dropped off in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced or the Orange and San Diego counties, according to the CHP. The SPD said the search for the missing brother and sister are “a top priority” and that they will use “every resource we have” to find them. Bravo’s oldest daughter Nathalia, who has a different father than her missing siblings, told CBS Sacramento, “They’re the only things that really have a spirit of my mom and they make me happy.” She also added a plea to Camron: “We’re all hurting and if you didn’t do anything come and talk to us man, what’s the deal?”
Share this Article
Share this Article