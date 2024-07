2 Sacramento children missing after mother found dead in her home

Four-year-old Athena Lee and her 2-year-old brother Mateo Lee are missing after their mother, 28-year-old Angelica Bravo, was found dead on July 8 in her north Sacramento home along Didcot Circle by the Sacramento Fire Department, who responded to a call for medical aid. Her cause of death has not been released as investigators await an autopsy report. “We want justice. We want justice for our angel. She’s our angel. She touched everybody,” Robert Brown, the owner of Mixed Institute of Cosmetology and Barber where Angelica was an instructor and known as “Miss Angel” to students, told KCRA 3