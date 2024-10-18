Andy Kim slams Trump delegate’s ‘disgusting’ attack questioning his US allegiance
Trump delegate and radio host Mike Crispi questioned Congressman Andy Kim’s (D-N.J.) allegiance to the U.S. by claiming that the tie he wore during Tuesday night’s New Jersey Senate debate resembled a North Korean flag. “Why is US Senate candidate Andy Kim wearing a North Korea flag on his tie tonight? What is he trying to tell us- Where do his allegiances lie?” Crispi wrote on X. After the debate, Crispi doubled down on his earlier comments in a followup video, where he again questioned Kim’s loyalty and labeled his policies as “communist.”
- Kim’s response: Kim, who was actually wearing a tie with red and white stripes, denounced the comments as “disgusting” and “xenophobic” in a lengthy thread on X, pointing to the broader pattern of anti-Asian attacks against AAPI candidates in the 2024 election, including that of Korean American state senator Dave Min, whose campaign signs were found vandalized with anti-Asian slurs in California. “The best way to fight against this racism is to win these elections. Show that the American people won’t fall for racist attacks. Show that these candidates are undeterred. Show that AAPI candidates can appeal not just to people who look like us,” Kim wrote, noting that he would become the “first Korean American senator after 120 years of Koreans in America” if elected.
- Opponent denounces attack: Kim also called on New Jersey Republican leaders, including his opponent Curtis Bashaw, to condemn the attacks against him. Shortly afterward, Bashaw denounced Crispi’s “baseless accusations,” describing Kim as “a good man and a patriotic American who has dedicated much of his life to public service” despite their policy disagreements. Bashaw’s support for Kim marked a rare bipartisan stance against racism, though Crispi dismissed the statement as ineffective. Despite the attacks, Kim remains the frontrunner in the Senate race.
Share this Article
Share this Article