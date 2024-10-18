Andy Kim slams Trump delegate’s ‘disgusting’ attack questioning his US allegiance

“Why is US Senate candidate Andy Kim wearing a North Korea flag on his tie tonight? What is he trying to tell us- Where do his allegiances lie?” Crispi

wrote

on X. After the debate, Crispi doubled down on his earlier comments in a followup

video

, where he again questioned Kim’s loyalty and labeled his policies as “communist.”

Trump delegate and radio host Mike Crispi questioned Congressman Andy Kim’s (D-N.J.) allegiance to the U.S. by claiming that the tie he wore during Tuesday night’s New Jersey Senate debate resembled a North Korean flag.