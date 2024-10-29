Andrew Yang advocates against voting for third-party candidate in November
In a Newsweek opinion piece, Andrew Yang explained his decision to start the Forward Party in 2021 while advising against voting for a third-party presidential candidate in the upcoming election.
- The Forward Party: Yang said he was concerned over the two-party system’s inability to address pressing issues like poverty and automation, so he started the Forward Party “to reform the way we vote and provide more choices for Independents.” He previously argued that the U.S. must rethink its bipartisan system, which he believes has devolved into sabotaging opponents. He criticized Democrats for funding extreme Republican candidates to face easier opponents, reminiscent of their 2016 miscalculation with Trump. Yang suggested that many Americans were dissatisfied with a potential Biden-Trump rematch and promoted his Forward Party as a solution. The Forward Party aimed to modernize politics through open primaries and ranked-choice voting, seeking to represent the 62% of Americans who feel the current system isn’t working.
- Yang’s opinion: However, Yang revised his stance on third-party candidacy, focusing on the practical implications of his actions. “We’re adults and this election is going to matter,” he wrote. He emphasized the importance of making strategic voting choices, especially in swing states, where votes could determine whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins, urging voters to ensure their votes align with their preferences. Yang believes supporting local candidates and reform initiatives can drive long-term change in the political landscape without risking a greater status quo. He asserted, “We deserve better. I don’t think Donald Trump is the path to get there. Vote accordingly.” He encouraged Americans to engage in the political process while remaining mindful of the immediate consequences of their votes.
Share this Article
Share this Article