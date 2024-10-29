Andrew Yang advocates against voting for third-party candidate in November

Yang said he was

concerned

over the two-party system’s inability to address pressing issues like poverty and automation, so he started the Forward Party “to reform the way we vote and provide more choices for Independents.” He

previously argued

that the U.S. must rethink its bipartisan system, which he believes has devolved into sabotaging opponents. He criticized Democrats for funding extreme Republican candidates to face easier opponents, reminiscent of their 2016 miscalculation with Trump. Yang suggested that many Americans were dissatisfied with a potential Biden-Trump rematch and promoted his Forward Party as a solution. The Forward Party aimed to modernize politics through open primaries and ranked-choice voting, seeking to represent the 62% of Americans who feel the current system isn’t working.