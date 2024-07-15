Son of Asia’s richest man gets married after 6-month-long pre-wedding celebration

Anant Ambani, the 29-year-old son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the 29-year-old daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Center on Friday. While details of the ceremony held in Mumbai were kept under wraps, the theme of the celebration was reportedly an “ode to Varanasi,” one of the holiest places for Hindus in India.