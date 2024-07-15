Son of Asia’s richest man gets married after 6-month-long pre-wedding celebration
Anant Ambani, the 29-year-old son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the 29-year-old daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, tied the knot at the Jio World Convention Center on Friday. While details of the ceremony held in Mumbai were kept under wraps, the theme of the celebration was reportedly an “ode to Varanasi,” one of the holiest places for Hindus in India.
- The guests: The Friday ceremony was attended by politicians and A-list celebrities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, British former football star David Beckham and his wife Victoria, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and American socialites Kim and Khloé Kardashian, to name a few. Kareema Sethi, a 26-year-old resident of Mumbai, described the massive wedding to The Guardian as like a combination of “the Oscars and a royal wedding,” adding, “It’s amazing for the world to see this rich, cultural side of India for once, rather than just a place of poverty.” After the big event on Friday, the Ambanis continued with the festivities with a divine blessings ceremony on Saturday, followed by a final reception on Sunday.
- Months-long celebration: The Ambanis organized a six-month-long celebration soon after Ambani proposed to Merchant at a temple in northern Rajasthan on December 29. Some of these celebrations included a party in March for 1,200 guests, attended by Bollywood stars, Western celebrities and tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. The couple also held a European cruise party in May, where the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and David Guetta performed on the deck of a luxury chartered ship. Additionally, they hosted a masquerade ball at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes mansion in Cannes, with Katy Perry taking the stage.
