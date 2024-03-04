Son of Asia’s richest man throws lavish pre-wedding bash attended by Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg

Global elites converged in India over the weekend to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest man.

Who’s getting married: Anant Ambani, the 28-year-old heir to the Reliance Industries empire and a director at one of its energy businesses, is set to marry his 29-year-old girlfriend Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in Mumbai in July.

What happened: The pre-wedding festivities, which included a nine-page primer, unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat state, over the weekend.

Guests were treated to a cocktail party and a drone show on the first day, a “walk on the wild side” at Vantara — Anant’s new, 3,000-acre animal rescue center — and a “mela rouge” on the second day. On the third day, there were “tusker trails,” which saw guests spend more time with animals. A total of 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs from all over the world was on the menu .

Who’s invited: Drawing some 130 flights to the local airport, the celebrations invited nearly 1,200 guests, including some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential people. Among them were tech billionaires Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Rihanna performed her first full concert in eight years, while illusionist David Blaine captivated guests with his magic.

About Mukesh Ambani: With an estimated net worth of $113 billion to $117.8 billion Mukesh Ambani , 66, stands as Asia’s richest and the world’s ninth richest person. Under his leadership, Reliance Industries has diversified into various sectors, including oil and gas, telecommunications and retail. Aside from his business achievements, his philanthropic efforts through the Reliance Foundation have made him a figure of respect in India.