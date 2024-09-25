Video: American tells Filipinos in the Philippines ‘No one wants you here’

An American man was filmed hurling offensive slurs at a group of locals in the Philippines.

The video was first uploaded by TikTok user @cyberc4ndy__ on Sept. 11. As indicated in the TikTok post’s location, the incident occurred near Uptown Parksuites condominium in Bonifacio Global City. The video starts with the American, a white man, accosting the group of Filipinos along a sidewalk, calling them “degenerate,” “mentally deranged” and “f*ggots.” The man also told them that “No one wants you guys around here” and “I don’t care if it’s my country, it’s my world. You guys are being f*ggots and no one wants you.” He then proclaimed later, “I hope you guys just die. You’re destroying the world.”

NextShark has reached out to @cyberc4ndy__ for comment.