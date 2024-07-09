Nigerian teacher in Japan tearfully recalls being called ‘monkey’ by student
A Nigerian woman teaching in Japan tearfully recounted how one of her students called her a slur. TikTok user @gamezu3, who graduated from a Japanese university, shared the incident in a video uploaded to her account on Friday.
- What happened: “On this day, my student called me a monkey and the N-word,” the teacher wrote in the on-screen caption, adding that she is tired of life abroad. The TikTok user’s post, which has a hashtag calling for “Fix Africa,” has been viewed over 58,000 times.
- Standing up to racism: Thousands of activists marched in Tokyo at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to fight against racism towards the Black community in Japan. “Racism is there and sometimes it can be subtle. It can be confusing whether what you are facing is racism or it’s just people being ignorant,” Bongekile Motsa, a Swati student at a Japanese college, said in a panel at the “Kokujin Experiences” in Tokyo in February 2021.

