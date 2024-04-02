All Japanese people will be surnamed ‘Sato’ in 500 years unless marriage law changes: study

While Japanese couples can choose surnames after marriage, 95% of women end up taking their husband’s name.

In the study, economics professor Hiroshi Yoshida simulated the surname landscape under current marriage laws. He then made a simulation with an alternative model allowing for separate surnames.

The study projects that “Sato,” Japan’s most common surname, will be the only Japanese surname left within centuries.

“If everyone becomes Sato, we may have to be addressed by our first names or by numbers,”

Yoshida said

. “I don’t think we can call that a good world to live in.”