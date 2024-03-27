These dumplings are a hidden gem found only in this Japanese city

Akashiyaki dates back to the late Edo period (1603-1868) and is considered the predecessor of the internationally renowned takoyaki. It gained widespread popularity much later, around the beginning of the Taisho era (1912-1926).

In 2021, Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs officially recognized akashiyaki as a heritage food with over 100 years of history.

According to the survey conducted by the Hyogo Prefectural Government’s Akashi Tourism Agency, while 86.4% of respondents feel pride in akashiyaki, only 13.2% indulge in it at least once a month. Over 28% of Akashi residents haven’t eaten akashiyaki in the past year.

The research also found varying consumption patterns across different age groups: younger demographics show a preference for lunchtime consumption, while older generations enjoy it better as a snack. Meanwhile, over 75% of residents prefer eating it at specialty shops instead of preparing it at home.