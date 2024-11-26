Aespa, Seventeen bag major wins at 2024 MAMA Awards
Aespa and Seventeen dominated the 2024 MAMA Awards, with both groups taking home major honors.
Aespa claimed their first daesang (grand prize), song of the year, for “Supernova,” along with five additional trophies, including best female group and best music video. “We never imagined this,” they shared, reflecting on their journey since debuting and expressing gratitude to fans for making their first post-pandemic MAMA attendance unforgettable.
Meanwhile, Seventeen continued their remarkable streak with five awards, two of which were daesangs: artist of the year and album of the year for “Seventeenth Heaven.” Woozi, Seventeen’s vocal unit leader, remarked, “Winning the grand prize two years in a row was something we couldn’t even dream of.”
BTS’s Jimin won the fourth daesang, fans’ choice. Jungkook also won best male artist, while Blackpink’s Jennie secured four awards, including two for her collaboration with Zico. “Global Sensation” went to Rosé and Bruno Mars for their viral hit “APT.,” while actor Byun Woo Seok earned the favorite global trending music award for his role in “Lovely Runner.”
The three-day event, which was held in Los Angeles and Osaka, showcased the best in music and entertainment, cementing MAMA’s status as a premier celebration of K-pop’s influence.
