One of K-pop’s most prestigious awards show is coming to the US

For the first time in its 25-year history, MAMA Awards will debut on U.S. soil, bringing the best of K-pop to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Nov. 21.

Formerly the Mnet Asian Music Awards, MAMA Awards is not only one of South Korea’s, but one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious music award ceremonies, celebrating and showcasing K-pop and the larger Asian music talent on a global stage.

This year’s show, which will kick off in the U.S. and continue in Japan, is themed “Big Blur: What is Real?” and merges reality with virtual elements across immersive stages, including a unique 360-degree surround stage and tech-infused performances. The U.S. show will feature groups like Illit Katseye and Riize , as well as American artist Anderson .Paak