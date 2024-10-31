One of K-pop’s most prestigious awards show is coming to the US

via HYBE LABELS, Dolby Theatre

For the first time in its 25-year history, MAMA Awards will debut on U.S. soil, bringing the best of K-pop to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Nov. 21. Formerly the Mnet Asian Music Awards, MAMA Awards is not only one of South Korea’s, but one of Asia’s largest and most prestigious music award ceremonies, celebrating and showcasing K-pop and the larger Asian music talent on a global stage. This year’s show, which will kick off in the U.S. and continue in Japan, is themed “Big Blur: What is Real?” and merges reality with virtual elements across immersive stages, including a unique 360-degree surround stage and tech-infused performances. The U.S. show will feature groups like Illit Katseye and Riize , as well as American artist Anderson .Paak Enhypen, G(I-dle), The Japan show, which will run from Nov. 22-23 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, will see groups like Aespa Ive and TXT , as well as G-Dragon . This year, organizers are introducing the “MAMA Superfan” role, with fans voting on nominees for the “Fans’ Choice” category.