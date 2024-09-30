NewJeans’ label rejects their demand to get former CEO back

via HYBE LABELS, KBS WORLD News

Ador, NewJeans’ label, rejected the group’s demand to reinstate former CEO Min Hee-jin, citing adherence to Hybe Labels’ management and production separation principles. In a statement on Sept. 25, Ador , a Hybe subsidiary, confirmed that Min would continue as a producer and internal director but could not return as CEO. Min responded by reiterating her request for reinstatement, emphasizing her leadership’s importance for the group’s success. NewJeans , who issued an ultimatum to Hybe on Sept. 11, now faces limited options, including staying under new CEO Kim Ju-young or pursuing legal action for contract violations. Experts suggest that proving a breach of contract may be challenging, while seeking termination could result in penalties ranging from 300 billion won ($229 million) to 500 billion won ($381.7 million). NewJeans’ demand comes amid a months-long feud between Hybe and Min over control of the group’s management and creative direction.