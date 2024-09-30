NewJeans’ label rejects their demand to get former CEO back
Ador, NewJeans’ label, rejected the group’s demand to reinstate former CEO Min Hee-jin, citing adherence to Hybe Labels’ management and production separation principles.
In a statement on Sept. 25, Ador, a Hybe subsidiary, confirmed that Min would continue as a producer and internal director but could not return as CEO. Min responded by reiterating her request for reinstatement, emphasizing her leadership’s importance for the group’s success.
NewJeans, who issued an ultimatum to Hybe on Sept. 11, now faces limited options, including staying under new CEO Kim Ju-young or pursuing legal action for contract violations. Experts suggest that proving a breach of contract may be challenging, while seeking termination could result in penalties ranging from 300 billion won ($229 million) to 500 billion won ($381.7 million). NewJeans’ demand comes amid a months-long feud between Hybe and Min over control of the group’s management and creative direction.
Share this Article
Share this Article