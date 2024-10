NewJeans’ label rejects their demand to get former CEO back

Ador, NewJeans’ label, rejected the group’s demand to reinstate former CEO Min Hee-jin, citing adherence to Hybe Labels’ management and production separation principles.

In a statement on Sept. 25, Ador , a Hybe subsidiary, confirmed that Min would continue as a producer and internal director but could not return as CEO. Min responded by reiterating her request for reinstatement, emphasizing her leadership’s importance for the group’s success.