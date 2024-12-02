Ador asserts contract validity as NewJeans decides to exit label

Ador, the management agency of NewJeans, has rejected the group’s abrupt announcement of contract termination, asserting that their exclusive agreement remains valid until July 31, 2029.

The agency also reiterated that trust issues and demands, such as reinstating Min, were not grounds for termination and stressed the need for dialogue, claiming prior attempts to meet had failed. “We hope that even now, they can open their hearts, meet and have a sincere conversation,” Ador said, while also revealing plans for a 2025 album and world tour.