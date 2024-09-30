Global decline in academic freedom threatens innovation, study warns
A groundbreaking study by a team of international researchers reveals that the decline in global academic freedom — observed for the first time since World War II — is poised to significantly reduce innovation output worldwide. This alarming trend, documented over a 115-year period, could hinder technological progress and economic growth.
- What the study found: The study, published in PLOS One in June, shows a strong positive relationship between academic freedom and innovation, with countries enjoying higher levels of academic freedom producing more patents and receiving more citations. The research also predicts a global decline of 4% to 6% in innovative capability due to the recent downturn in academic freedom, with leading countries facing a reduction of 5% to 8%.
- The big picture: The researchers analyzed data from 157 countries from 1900 to 2015 using the Academic Freedom Index (AFI) to measure academic freedom and patent applications and citations to gauge innovation output. The study underscores that the protection of academic freedom is not just an academic issue but a critical factor in global progress and innovation, affecting both democratic and non-democratic countries alike. As highlighted by the authors, countries that restrict academic freedom limit their ability to innovate, which could ultimately jeopardize their global competitiveness and economic growth.
