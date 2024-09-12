AAPI History Hub launched to aid K-12 teachers in promoting inclusion
The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) has launched the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) History Hub, a comprehensive educational database aimed at helping K-12 teachers incorporate AAPI history into their curriculum.
- About the hub: The database features nearly 300 resources, including lesson plans, teaching guides, books, films and other academic materials, covering various periods of AAPI history in America. It is designed to be user-friendly, allowing teachers to search for resources by keywords, topics, grade levels and ethnic focus. The foundation also plans to expand the hub’s offerings by adding videos, locally-focused materials and data maps showing AAPI student populations and policy efforts.
- TAAF’s goals: The foundation launched the hub after finding that 55% of Americans could not name a significant event in Asian American history. By making AAPI history more visible in classrooms, the hub aims to promote inclusion and a shared sense of humanity, ensuring that AAPI students see their identities reflected in the curriculum. This initiative also aligns with efforts in states like California, where laws require K-12 teachers to teach more AAPI history as part of broader efforts to combat anti-Asian hate.
