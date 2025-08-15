46-year-old Manny Pacquiao confirms December boxing return

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will return to the boxing ring in December, just months after fighting to a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas on July 19.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Manila from a vacation in Italy, the 46-year-old Hall of Famer said, “This year… in December,” affirming his plan to fight again before the end of 2025. The eight-division world champion recently climbed to the top spot in the WBC welterweight rankings, putting him in position for another title opportunity.

While Pacquiao’s next opponent has yet to be finalized, several options are under review. A rematch with Barrios is a possibility, but his camp has indicated a preference for facing WBA “regular” welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero, citing the commercial appeal and logistical ease since both fighters are under Premier Boxing Champions. However, Romero is reportedly in advanced talks for a December rematch with Ryan Garcia, a development that could complicate negotiations for a bout with Pacquiao.

