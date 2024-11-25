2024 BAFTA Breakthrough celebrates Asian and Asian American creatives shaping the future of film, TV and games

BAFTA revealed its 2024 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort on Nov. 21, showcasing 43 promising creatives in film, games and television from the U.K., the U.S. and India. The BAFTA Breakthrough initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to propel the careers of these individuals through mentorship, networking opportunities and access to BAFTA events.

This year’s U.S. Breakthroughs include a diverse range of Asian and Asian American talent, including Hanna Park (editor, “ Bottoms “), Joy Ngiaw (composer, “WondLa”), Jih-E Peng (cinematographer, “ Girls Will Be Girls “), Sean Wang (writer/director, “ Dìdi “), Karrie Shirou Shao (game writer/lead designer, “Pacific Drive”), Nafisa Kaptownwala (casting director, “Dìdi”) and Nicole He (creative director, “The Crush House”). In an exclusive interview with NextShark, Ngiaw, Park and Peng shared their experiences and insights on navigating the industry, breaking stereotypes and the influence of their cultural heritage on their work.

Park, a Korean American feature film editor based in New York City, shared a surprising revelation about the industry: “One of the wildest or most unexpected things I’ve learned about this industry is just the sheer amount of personalities involved regarding a single project … I’ve learned that I not only edit, but I also play the role of a friend, confidant and therapist as well.” Park also reflected on how the BAFTA Breakthrough recognition has broadened her horizons, stating, “I can’t even guess where I’m going to be in five to 10 years. It just seems like the possibilities are endless when this industry feels so vast, and you’re meeting new people every day.”

For Park, her cultural heritage has deeply influenced her storytelling: “Being Korean American and growing up around mostly non-Asian people made me feel like an outsider … I think that’s why I’m really drawn to films about people whose stories aren’t often told on the big screen.” She also discussed defying stereotypes, saying, “Being an Asian woman, I feel like I grew up believing that I had to be quiet and subservient. But being an editor is anything but that.” Summing up her journey, Park stated, “I view each film that I work on as a new chapter in my life, and I feel like my life is one book that’s still being written — I’m just looking forward to the rest of the read.”

Ngiaw, a Malaysian composer who moved to Los Angeles in 2016, emphasized the importance of “intentional scoring,” a lesson she learned from industry veteran John Lasseter: “It’s not just about writing beautiful music; it’s also about how it contributes to the narrative.” Ngiaw expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that “BAFTA Breakthrough has truly been an honor and an important recognition of all the hard work I’ve put into my career.” She also highlighted how her upbringing shaped her artistic vision: “I was born in a small village in Malaysia and raised in the vibrant city of China … This duality not only shapes the way I innovate and tell stories, but it also opens doors for me to connect with so many like-minded individuals.”

Ngiaw is also a trailblazer in challenging gender stereotypes within the composing world: “One stereotype I’ve worked hard to break is that women composers, especially women of color, aren’t typically considered for large-scale, action-heavy projects.” Her dedication to her craft is evident in her reflection on her career: “Every step of my career has always stayed true to my love and passion for storytelling.”

Peng, a Taiwanese cinematographer who has been working in the U.S. film industry for 15 years, expressed gratitude for BAFTA Breakthrough’s commitment to inclusivity: “Programs like BAFTA Breakthrough are still really, really crucial in the media landscape today, especially in craft fields like my own … It’s an essential part of creating an equitable landscape in film and storytelling.” Peng’s unique upbringing across East Asia has profoundly shaped her perspective: “My background is a little unusual in that I was born in Taiwan, but I was raised in Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong … As a result of this background, a lot of the work I’m really drawn to — especially in nonfiction — explores identity politics, its edges, and its limitations.”

Peng also addressed the complexities of breaking stereotypes as an Asian woman: “I think the stereotype I’m breaking is that of the quiet, demure Asian woman. But I also think it’s more complex than that … I think a truly inclusive and equitable landscape is one where a woman can honestly be whoever she is.” She concluded with a powerful statement about her journey: “I guess I would say, curiosity was the most important thing.”

The 2024 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort, selected by expert juries composed of industry leaders, including producer Kerstin Emhoff and actor John David Washington, exemplifies the incredible contributions of Asian and Asian American creatives to the entertainment industry.

The program, now in its 11th year, aims to provide a platform for talented individuals at pivotal stages in their careers. “BAFTA Breakthrough spotlights a host of emerging and talented ‘must-watch’ creative practitioners,” noted BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “We urge the industry to take note.” For many of the featured Asian and Asian American creators, the initiative has become a platform for underrepresented voices to redefine the creative industries.