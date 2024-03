200 Buddhists seek karmic healing against anti-Asian hate at Antioch pilgrimage

The gathering included Buddhists from various countries, including China India and Sri Lanka . Throughout the event, holy chants reverberated in multiple languages, including Pali, the ancient language closest to the one spoken by the Buddha himself.

During the event, organizers drew parallels between the 19th-century treatment of Chinese immigrants and the recent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Duncan Williams, one of the event organizers, emphasized the importance of “a Buddhist response that draws on our teachings and practice” to heal racial trauma.