100-year-old anime discovered in Japan

A silent anime film, believed to be over 100 years old, has been discovered in Japan.

The company, which preserved the film, believes it was created by pioneering animator Kitayama Seitaro. The animation legend is known for nurturing future animation stars.

It is believed to have been produced around 1923 by an early version of the modern-day Lion Corporation.

“I am impressed by the meticulous detail in the backgrounds and costumes. The 1920s were a golden age for Japanese anime, and this film may be a pioneer in using anime to make educational content more accessible. There are few surviving films from this era, so this is a valuable clue to understanding the time.”