7-foot-3 Chinese teen is being hyped as the next Yao Ming
Zhang Ziyu, a Chinese basketball sensation, is dominating the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup with her towering presence and scoring prowess. The 17-year-old’s exceptional height and skill have drawn comparisons to NBA legend Yao Ming.
- Rising star: Ziyu’s dominance was on full display against Indonesia on Monday, where she scored 19 points on perfect shooting (9-for-9) and grabbed seven rebounds in just 13 minutes of play. Her impressive performance continued against New Zealand on Tuesday, where she poured in a massive 36 points on 80% shooting.
- Next Yao Ming?: FIBA’s highlight videos showcasing Zhang’s dominance have gone viral, with fans and commentators marveling at her skills. Some are already buzzing about her potential future in the WNBA, with some calling her the “WNBA’s next Yao Ming.”
