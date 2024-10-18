Zayn Malik shares heartfelt tribute to late former 1D bandmate Liam Payne
Zayn Malik shared a message to his late former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, on Instagram.
In the heartfelt post, Malik expressed regret over unspoken conversations and gratitude for Payne’s support during difficult times. He reminisced about their friendship, acknowledging Payne’s maturity, confidence and professionalism.
Malik, 31, admitted they sometimes clashed but respected Payne for his honesty and straightforwardness. He described Payne as “the most qualified” in music and lamented the loss of a “brother,” expressing his deep sorrow and a desire to say goodbye properly.
Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel’s third-floor balcony on Oct. 16. The local public prosecutor’s office reported that he died from “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage.” Although Payne was reportedly alone at the time, the incident is being investigated as a “doubtful death” as a matter of protocol.
