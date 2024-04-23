Yuta Watanabe quits the NBA to play in Japan

Watanabe is the second Japanese player to play in the NBA, behind Yuta Tabuse, who played a short stint for the Phoenix Suns in 2004. Watanabe joined the league in 2018 and played a total of 213 games across stints with the Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets and Suns.

He averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 43% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 68% from the free-throw line.

In his six-year stint with the NBA, he made $6.4 million. He turned down a $2.7 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season with the Grizzlies.

In his announcement, Watanabe said he wants to play more consistently, something that did not happen in his last NBA season.

“I just want to play basketball. I want to step into the game and do what I do in practice,” he said in Japanese. “I grinded through my 20s but now I hope to play basketball the way I like.”