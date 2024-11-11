NextSharkNextShark.com

Watch: Yuki Kawamura scores his first NBA points against Bronny James

via NBA Japan
Ryan General
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuki Kawamura, the NBA’s shortest player at 5-foot-8, scored his first NBA points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday after drawing a foul on Bronny James and sinking both free throws.
The moment amassed over 1.5 million views on NBA Japan’s X post. Kawamura, on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, became the fourth Japanese-born player to score in the NBA, following in the footsteps of Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe and Yuta Tabuse.
He expressed gratitude to the Grizzlies organization and his teammates for their support in achieving the milestone.
 
