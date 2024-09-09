Younger Asian Americans perceive more discrimination, seek less help: survey
A survey of Asian Americans in Los Angeles and New York released last month shows that younger generations experience discrimination at higher rates than their elders but are less likely to seek support. Conducted by Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) and the Rand Corporation, the survey highlights a gap in awareness and response between generations.
- Broader bias perception: The report indicates that younger respondents, who came of age during the surge of anti-Asian incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have a broader view of discrimination, including microaggressions and verbal harassment. June Lim, a researcher involved in the survey, emphasized that older generations might not view microaggressions as acts of hate, while younger generations see these as part of a larger pattern of bias.
- Call for more tailored solutions: The researchers acknowledge that more tailored efforts are needed to connect with younger, English-speaking Asian Americans to ensure they feel supported in combating discrimination. “What can community organizations do to stay connected with later generations of Asian Americans?” Lim said. “How do we continue to outreach to them so that we may be relevant and serve them too?” To bridge this gap, AJSOCAL has developed resources like the Asian Resource Hub, offering support to various Asian communities nationwide.
Share this Article
Share this Article