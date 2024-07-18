1 in 10 young Japanese report being groped in public
A landmark government survey conducted by Japan’s Cabinet Office revealed that 10.5% of young people aged 16-29 have been groped or experienced indecent acts in public. The survey, the first of its kind focused on victims of molestation, found that women account for nearly 90% of victims, with crowded trains being the most frequent location (63%).
- Unreported abuse: Despite ongoing efforts to combat “chikan” (the Japanese term for groping in public), the survey found that a staggering 80% of incidents go unreported. Many victims cite fear, a perception that authorities don’t take such crimes seriously and a complex reporting process as reasons for not coming forward. Experts are calling for increased public awareness, improved support for victims and a stronger law enforcement response.
- Lasting impact: The survey highlights the psychological impact of groping, with some victims reporting long-term trauma. One respondent shared: “The memory of (groping) never fades even after so many years. I want (the perpetrator) to know that I have been traumatized for a long time.”
