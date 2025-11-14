Yi Zhou releases new evidence in misconduct dispute with Jeremy Renner

Filmmaker Yi Zhou has released new messages and images on Instagram to support her accusations that actor Jeremy Renner sent her explicit images and threatened to call immigration authorities on her. The Chinese-born director said she decided to share the materials publicly to “correct misinformation when selective reporting distorts the facts.” Renner’s representatives have denied all allegations, calling them “false, outrageous and highly defamatory.”

Allegations and timeline of events

Last week, Zhou accused Renner of sending her unsolicited sexual images in June 2025 after the two connected to discuss potential film collaborations, including “Masters of Cinema: Chronicles of Disney” and the animated project “Stardust Future.” In her account, the professional relationship deteriorated after an August meeting at Renner’s home, where he allegedly became verbally aggressive after drinking. Zhou claims that when she raised concerns about his behavior, Renner threatened to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She has since posted screenshots and emails she says corroborate her account and show “a pattern of intimidation.” Her posts included what appeared to be screenshots of messages between the two, personal photos of the actor and the hashtag “#CancelJeremyRenner.” Zhou said her intention was “not retaliation but transparency” and that she was acting to “protect my professional reputation, to set boundaries and to correct misinformation when selective reporting distorts the facts.”

Renner’s legal response

Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, has rejected Zhou’s allegations, stating in a cease-and-desist letter that she had “been relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages.” Singer said Renner and Zhou met briefly for a consensual encounter in Reno, Nevada, on July 12, 2025, and that her subsequent communications were unwanted. The Nov. 8 letter demanded that Zhou “immediately cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements” and warned that continued accusations could lead to legal action for defamation and misappropriation of likeness. Zhou later posted excerpts of her own cease-and-desist letter to Renner, which she said she emailed to him in late October, asking that he stop “any form of verbal abuse, yelling or intimidation.”

Zhou’s criticism of media coverage

Zhou took to Instagram on Wednesday, alleging bias and selective reporting in entertainment media. “I thought censorship was only in CHINA, wow just understood, censorship is in Hollywood too! When I do an interview it seems it needs to be approved by someone,” she wrote. Zhou added that her team sent “five cease and desist [letters] … to Mr Renner” between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, and urged outlets to publish “the missing evidence” she says they received.

As of this writing, neither Zhou nor Renner has filed civil or criminal complaints related to the dispute.

