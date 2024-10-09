Wanna be a K-pop idol? Blackpink’s label to hold global auditions
YG Entertainment, the South Korean music label behind Blackpink, BigBang and 2NE1, is holding auditions across Asia in search of its next K-pop idols.
In the Philippines, auditions will take place at Zero Studio in Quezon City on Nov. 24 and is open to those born between 2006 and 2013. Participants can audition in only one category — vocal, rap, dance or appearance — and must pre-register by Nov. 10 on the YG Audition website. Selected applicants will receive a confirmation email on Nov. 20 about advancing to the second round, where no walk-ins are allowed.
YG is known for its successful K-pop groups and also manages top South Korean actors, such as Lee Sung-kyung, Yoo In-na and Yoo Seung-ho.
