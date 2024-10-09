Wanna be a K-pop idol? Blackpink’s label to hold global auditions

YG Entertainment, the South Korean music label behind Blackpink, BigBang and 2NE1, is holding auditions across Asia in search of its next K-pop idols.

In the Philippines, auditions will take place at Zero Studio in Quezon City on Nov. 24 and is open to those born between 2006 and 2013. Participants

can audition

in only one category — vocal, rap, dance or appearance — and must pre-register by Nov. 10 on the

YG Audition website

. Selected applicants will receive a confirmation email on Nov. 20 about advancing to the second round, where no walk-ins are allowed.