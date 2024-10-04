Yale to offer Tagalog language course in Fall 2025

Yale will be offering a course on the Tagalog language starting next fall, following months of student advocacy from Tagalog @ Yale, an initiative within the university’s Filipinx club, Kasama.

Previously, students could only study the language through the Directed Independent Language Study program, which did not offer course credit or professional instruction. The new course, made possible by collaboration with faculty and the Yale College Council, comes in response to growing student interest, including a petition with

over 380 signatures

. The appointed lector will be

teaching six courses

annually and work with other instructors to further develop Southeast Asian studies.