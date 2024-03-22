99 of the world’s 100 most polluted cities are in Asia: report

While India has the world’s most polluted cities, the most polluted country is Bangladesh, having an average PM2.5 concentration of 79.9 micrograms per cubic meter — nearly 16 times higher than the WHO guideline. Pakistan, India, Tajikistan and Burkina Faso in West Africa complete the world’s five most polluted countries.

IQAir attributed Asia’s soaring pollution levels to high greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants and the impact of climate phenomena like

El Niño. Efforts to combat these issues are hampered by a lack of improvement in energy infrastructure and agricultural practices.