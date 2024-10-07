World’s first Nintendo Museum offers nostalgic journey for gamers
Nintendo officially opened its first museum in Uji, Japan, on Oct. 2, providing a unique opportunity for video game fans to explore the company’s 135-year history. The museum, housed in the company’s former factory complex, features rare gaming consoles, prototypes and interactive experiences.
- Video gaming memory lane: The museum’s main attraction is its “Discover” area, where nearly every product the company has ever released is displayed. Nintendo enthusiasts can enjoy eight special interactive games that celebrate Nintendo’s legacy, from its classic consoles to innovative prototypes. Visitors can also dive into the company’s early beginnings as a playing card manufacturer through exhibits such as “Craft and Play,” which showcases the traditional hanafuda card game.
- How to get there: To visit the museum, fans must register online for a lottery system to secure tickets months in advance. Those unable to sign up early can also check the museum’s website for forfeited or added tickets. Tickets cost 3,300 yen ($22) for adults and 2,200 yen ($15) for children, with additional fees for certain exhibits.
