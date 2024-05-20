‘World’s best airline’ to pay employees bonus of 8 months’ salary

Singapore Airlines was named the world’s best airline by Skytrax World Airline Awards for the fifth time l ast year. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong praised employees at the time for their sacrifices that helped the airline emerge stronger from the pandemic.

In its earnings statement on May 15, the airlines reported that “the demand for air travel remained buoyant” due to a rebound in North Asia travel and a thriving cargo sector.

Singapore Airlines’ stock price increased by 0.4% the day following the announcement, with a total increase of 4.3 % for the year.