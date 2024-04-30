Williams-Sonoma admits labeling China products ‘Made in USA’ in $3.2M case

Williams-Sonoma Inc. operates under various brand names, including Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, PBTeen, West Elm and Rejuvenation. Last year, it recorded $8.67 billion in sales with a $1.13 billion profit .

In 2020, the FTC charged the company with violating a previous order by advertising some of its products — including mattress pads and other items — as “Made in USA.” These claims were found to be deceptive as the products were actually made in China and other countries.

The company has agreed to a civil penalty of $3,175,387, the largest ever imposed in a case involving fraudulent “Made in USA” claims. The settlement also requires the business to adhere to several compliance measures, including making a clear and conspicuous disclosure about the extent to which any product with a qualified “Made in USA” claim contains foreign parts, ingredients, components or processing.