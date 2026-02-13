3 victims identified in deadly Los Angeles 99 Ranch Market crash

Authorities have identified the three people killed after a Mercedes sedan crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Westwood, Los Angeles, last week.

What happened: A 92-year-old woman driving a 2023 Mercedes Benz C-class struck a bicyclist near Wellworth Avenue and Westwood Boulevard at 12:11 p.m. Thursday. She continued roughly one block before her vehicle A 92-year-old woman driving a 2023 Mercedes Benz C-class struck a bicyclist near Wellworth Avenue and Westwood Boulevard at 12:11 p.m. Thursday. She continued roughly one block before her vehicle crashed into the 99 Ranch Market at Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue. Neither the driver nor bicyclist required medical transport, but several people inside the market were trapped under the car. The crash killed three at the scene and injured four others, who were taken to hospitals.

Latest developments: Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officials identified the victims as Zih Dao, 28, Deris Renoj, 42, and Leonel Mateo, 52. In a statement, 99 Ranch Market Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officials identified the victims as Zih Dao, 28, Deris Renoj, 42, and Leonel Mateo, 52. In a statement, 99 Ranch Market said two of those killed were employees, while one was a customer. The company also said it is “heartbroken by this loss” and offered sympathies to relatives and coworkers of those who died. The Westwood store remains closed as the investigation continues.

What people are saying: Los Angeles police are examining whether a health emergency caused the elderly driver to lose vehicle control. The driver has cooperated with investigators, and LAFD Capt. Erik Scott Los Angeles police are examining whether a health emergency caused the elderly driver to lose vehicle control. The driver has cooperated with investigators, and LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the evidence suggests an “accidental traffic collision.” Mayor Karen Bass, who also offered sympathies to the victims’ loved ones, vowed support through her crisis response team. Meanwhile, mourners have placed flowers, candles and notes at the site.

