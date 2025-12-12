WestJet agent accused of ripping up boarding passes, striking senior in check-in dispute

A Toronto family says a WestJet agent snatched their phone and ripped up their tickets after they began recording a conversation about being bumped from their flight. The incident , which occurred last August in Edmonton following an aircraft substitution, has since triggered a complaint with federal regulators over the staff member’s alleged retaliation.

The dispute surfaces as WestJet is also facing a defamation lawsuit from Korean American actor Charlet Chung, who recorded a 2024 in-flight confrontation and alleges the airline conducted a one-sided investigation that discounted her account.

Aircraft downgrade dispute

Jason Huang said he arrived at Edmonton International Airport with his 73-year-old father, Jingan Huang, and two other relatives to learn that WestJet had replaced their aircraft with a smaller one, a substitution that reduced available seats and reassigned the family to a later flight despite their confirmed online check-in. Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations, involuntary bumping caused by airline-controlled changes may qualify for up to 1,000 Canadian dollars ($722) in compensation. Huang said he began recording the discussion to document the reassignment and to support a possible compensation claim.

Filming leads to confrontation

Huang said the staff member told him he had “no right” to film and then seized his phone when he refused to stop recording. He said the agent tore up all four boarding passes and told the family “You’re not flying today.” When Jingan Huang attempted to record the exchange on a second device, the agent allegedly told him to “get this phone down” and struck him in the eye, which the family says left visible swelling. Canadian law permits recording in public spaces that do not carry a reasonable expectation of privacy, a point the family says supports their right to document the interaction at the check-in counter.

Complaint escalates case

After WestJet denied Huang’s compensation claim, he filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency seeking compensation and a review of the staff member’s conduct. WestJet told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp . that it investigated the incident, apologized to the family and conducted internal follow up but did not specify any actions taken. The case has drawn added attention as other passengers have recently reported being told to stop recording disputes with airline staff, including at counters staffed by WestJet and Air Transat.

