Western New York appoints 1st Asian American federal judge
Monroe County Court Judge Meredith Vacca, 43, made history as the first woman of color and first Asian American to become a federal judge in western New York on Wednesday.
Confirmed by the Senate with a 50-41 vote, Vacca, a Korean American and University at Buffalo School of Law graduate, will serve in the 17-county western federal court district. Vacca’s background includes a tenure as a prosecutor handling severe child abuse and domestic violence cases before her 2020 election to county court. Senator Charles Schumer praised Vacca’s historic win, noting, “As a Korean American who was adopted at six months old and comes from a family of attorneys, she has a unique perspective and deep commitment to equal justice for all.”
Share this Article
Share this Article