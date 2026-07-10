Warrant reveals ‘skinhead’ attack on Asian man, Marines near San Diego area pier

A federal search warrant unsealed this week reveals two previously unreported attacks near California’s Oceanside Pier more than a year ago, in which three men allegedly assaulted and seriously injured an Asian American man and two Camp Pendleton Marines while shouting racial slurs.

The allegations

The attacks occurred on June 7, 2025, but the case did not become public until the warrant’s unsealing. The three suspects are being investigated on hate-crime charges, civil rights violations and conspiracy to obstruct the investigation, though none has been charged as of press time. In one incident near a beach bathroom, the trio allegedly approached a couple and yelled , “Get that [N-word]!”

The perps allegedly cornered a 21-year-old Asian American man, forcing his head against a wall and punching him repeatedly. One attacker reportedly said , “Didn’t you hear my friend talking to you? Don’t you know who we are? We’re skinheads.” The victim suffered a concussion and weeks of memory loss. Then, just minutes later, the trio allegedly attacked two off-duty Marines nearby, yelling the N-word multiple times. One was later diagnosed with a concussion and multiple facial fractures.

About the suspects

Investigators have since expanded the case, seeking cellphone data tied to four numbers believed to belong to the suspects, whose phones carry 951 area codes. Footage from the scene, along with video recorded by bystanders, reportedly shows the three men approaching the Marines and attacking them. One was still unconscious on the ground when police arrived. Each has told officers the confrontations were self-defense, as per the warrant.

Two suspects are described in the affidavit as members of a white supremacist gang based in Riverside County, while a third has the word “skinhead” tattooed on his arm. Investigators also flagged the number “1488” on the men’s digital accounts, a symbol combining a 14-word white supremacist phrase and the Nazi salute “Heil Hitler.”

What this means

The suspects’ alleged ties to white supremacist ideology is precisely why the attack is being investigated as a hate crime. The 21-year-old victim, who investigators say had no prior contact with his attackers, was targeted in a public beach setting near the pier, illustrating how hate crimes against Asian American individuals persist without warning in everyday settings.

Additionally, the FBI’s pursuit of federal hate-crime and civil rights charges indicates that investigators view the attack as targeted racial violence, not a random or mutual altercation. Such charges require prosecutors to establish that racial bias motivated an attack, meaning the case has civil rights implications extending beyond the individual victims.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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