Popular Japanese mochi shop to open first US location in SoCal
Warabimochi Kamakura, a popular Japanese mochi shop, will open its first U.S. location at The Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, on Oct. 31.
The shop is known for warabimochi made from bracken starch and coated in sweet toasted soybean flour. Kamakura will also offer various drinks, including matcha and coffee. The first 100 customers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 will receive five free warabimochi.
The new Arcadia location will join over 60 international outposts, including those in Hong Kong, Osaka and Singapore.
