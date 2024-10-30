Popular Japanese mochi shop to open first US location in SoCal

Warabimochi Kamakura, a popular Japanese mochi shop, will open its first U.S. location at The Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, on Oct. 31.

The shop is known for warabimochi made from bracken starch and coated in sweet toasted soybean flour. Kamakura will also offer various drinks, including matcha and coffee.

The

first 100 customers

from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 will receive five free warabimochi.