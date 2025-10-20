Visas revoked over criticism of Charlie Kirk

Six foreigners have had their visas revoked by the Trump administration over social media posts that officials say made derisive remarks or mocked the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September, raising concerns about free speech protections and immigration enforcement that could impact Asian American communities.

Who’s out: State Department officials announced Tuesday they had revoked the individuals’ visas following a review of online posts State Department officials announced Tuesday they had revoked the individuals’ visas following a review of online posts regarding Kirk , who died Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement at a Utah college. The six individuals were from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Paraguay and South Africa, though their names were not disclosed. Screenshots published by the department on X featured an Argentine stating Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserves to burn in hell, while a Brazilian wrote that Kirk “died too late.” A German posted that “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”

The actions followed an unusual public request in September by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who asked social media users to forward him relevant posts, declaring he was personally “disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing or making light of the event” and had instructed consular officials to take appropriate action.

What the Trump administration is saying: In its announcement, the State Department declared the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” while announcing continued efforts to “identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio In its announcement, the State Department declared the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” while announcing continued efforts to “identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a similar warning in September: “If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country.”

Tuesday’s action coincided with President Donald Trump presenting Kirk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian distinction. At Kirk’s September funeral, Trump referred to him as a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom.

Why this matters: The visa revocations are part of a broader crackdown affecting The visa revocations are part of a broader crackdown affecting more than 55 million current visa holders under review for possible violations, with the administration particularly targeting students accused of supporting pro-Palestinian protests. Domestically, journalists and teachers have also faced termination or discipline over Kirk-related remarks. Civil liberties organizations have condemned these actions as unconstitutional restrictions on free speech, which protections extend to all individuals on U.S. soil regardless of citizenship.

Immigration attorney Eric Lee, co-founder of the Consular Accountability Project, announced his group would provide free representation to those facing visa actions over “Charlie Kirk-related speech.” For Asian immigrants, who make up substantial shares of student visa recipients and professional workers, the administration’s expanded scrutiny of social media activity for politically motivated visa decisions creates heightened vulnerability.

